Meet the first four startups in the MetaProp Bridge international accelerator

Real estate-focused MetaProp NYC has been adding new programs on top of its core accelerator. The latest: The MetaProp Bridge at Columbia University.

It’s an international accelerator designed specifically for real estate and property tech-related startups from Europe, the Middle East and Africa that are looking to expand into North America. Participants get access to MetaProp mentors, advisory services and up to $250,000 in financing.

The 14-week program begins with eight weeks in London before moving to New York City and concluding with a two-week, five-city roadshow across North America.

“From our first days on the ground in London, it was clear that this is a critical time for PropTech in EMEA,” said MetaProp’s Leila Collins in a statement. “There is an abundance of compelling technology for the real estate industry emerging from the region. We are happy to now have the infrastructure to partner with and support some of the most promising EMEA PropTech startups as they launch in North America.”

MetaProp says that less than 4 percent of applicants were admitted to this inaugural cohort. Here are the four participating startups: