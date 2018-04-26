One week left for Disrupt SF ’18 super early-bird prices

Your chance to get the best price on passes to Disrupt San Francisco 2018 — September 5-7 at Moscone Center West — is disappearing faster than affordable housing in the Bay Area. Right now, you can save up to $1,800 on Super Early-Bird pricing, but that sweet deal ends one week from today on May 3. Get your passes right here.

Why take the time and spend the money to attend Disrupt? Simply put, it’s the mother ship. It’s where tech founders, investors, hackers, leaders, makers and shapers gather to push and expand tech boundaries. Disrupt SF 2018 is our biggest Disrupt ever, with three program-packed days across four unique stages, interactive workshops, world-class speakers, Q &A Sessions and more than 1,200 startups — and that’s just the tip of the tech iceberg.

We’ll have an amazing array of speakers covering the most critical tech topics of the day on the Disrupt stages. Cryptocurrency, for example, is just one white-hot topic, and you won’t want to miss founder and former EIC Michael Arrington (of Arrington XRP Capital, a $100 million digital asset management firm in blockchain-based capital markets) and CEO Brad Garlinghouse (of Ripple, a payment services company) as they discuss the evolution of cryptocurrencies.

In Startup Battlefield, you’ll see a curated cohort of pre-Series A startups compete for a $100,000 prize (yup, we doubled the prize money — and we still don’t take an equity cut). Maybe yours will be one of them; you’ll never know unless you apply. Try our new application hub, which founders can also use to apply for TC Top Picks and Startup Alley.

Ah yes, Startup Alley. The exhibit floor where more than 1,200 startups from around the world display their tech talent, products and services to thousands of attendees and more than 400 media outlets. It’s an extraordinary networking experience, to say the least.

You must apply to purchase a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package that includes one exhibit day, three Disrupt SF Founder passes (if you apply before July 25), access to CrunchMatch (our investor-to-startup matching platform), use of the Startup Alley exhibitor lounge, access to the Disrupt press list and a chance to be selected as one of the Startup Battlefield Wildcard companies.

While you’re at it, be sure to apply to be chosen as a TC Top Pick. TechCrunch editors will choose 60 startups — five from each of these 12 tech tracks: AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Biotech, Fintech, Gaming, Healthtech, Privacy/Security, Space, Mobility, Retail or Robotics. Those 60 companies will each receive one free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, plus a three-minute Showcase Stage interview with a TechCrunch editor and a boat-load of social media attention.

We’ve added another new twist: our Virtual Hackathon — yup, the TechCrunch Hackathon has gone virtual and global. It’s the place where thousands of tech developers, designers and dreamers from around the world can join forces and create something altogether new to solve real-world problems.

Yikes, that’s a lot to cover, and we haven’t even mentioned the world-class networking and after parties. Disrupt San Francisco 2018 takes place September 5-7. If your vision’s Disrupt-sized, then you need to be there. Get your passes right here.

If you are interested in sponsoring this event, fill out this form to be contacted by our sponsorship team.