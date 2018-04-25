Will Elon Musk give us the cyborg dragon we want, or the one we need?

It’s 2018. We need a stupid cyborg dragon. You know it, I know it. But only one borderline super villain billionaire is brave enough to actually build the damn thing. Elon Musk, who definitely doesn’t have too much time on his hands and more money than he can possibly spend in a lifetime, is finally building the damn thing. The thing that we definitely need and want. The cyborg dragon thing.

Oh btw I’m building a cyborg dragon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2018

Kanye West may be messing about cruising around his Tesla with the Dilbert guy and taking meetings with some dude name Peter Teal, who made his mint creating the perfect blue/green hybrid, but Elon Musk is a man of action. Just look at all the hats and flame throwers he’s contributed to society.

Sure, Elon Musk saying he’s going to make a cyborg dragon could well be some Manchurian Candidate-style code phrase that transforms all of the world’s Model Xs into Geo Metros. More likely, it’s something to do with this Dragon. Or more likely, some Burning Man dealie. But listen, it’s been a tough week.

The only this thing that gets me out of bed anymore is the idea that somewhere, deep below the Atlantic Ocean, he’s creating some sort of robot dragon hybrid that will eventually befriend Dwayne Johnson. I really need this one, guys.