Sign up for Startup Alley in Tel Aviv

Hey startups! TechCrunch Tel Aviv 2018 is just about 6 weeks away, and we’re coming back to the Mediterranean for our inaugural day-long conference at the Tel Aviv Convention Center on 7 June. The agenda is now released and this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever. The conference is focused on mobility, and we’ll also have an expanded expo area called Startup Alley, where hundreds of rock-star startups from ALL verticals demo their products to attendees.

Why should you join Startup Alley? TechCrunch events are the ideal place to show off your company to prospective customers, gain media attention, meet investors and take your startup to the next level. If you’re a pre-Series A early-stage startup, we want to see you on our showcase floor.

For 1,700 ILS, you’ll get one full day to exhibit, two tickets to TechCrunch Tel Aviv 2018, a demo table, Wi-Fi, power, linens and a branded table-top sign. Ready to join us? You can secure your exhibit spot here.

Buy yours before we run out — space is limited; feel free to email startupalley@techcrunch.com if you have any questions. The TechCrunch Team can’t wait to make our way to Israel and meet you in June!