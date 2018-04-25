Netflix has a lot of original content coming in May

Get outside and enjoy the next few days of spring while you still can, because Netflix has plans to keep you on the couch throughout next month. The streaming giant is releasing 36 original titles over the course of May, including some notable series such as a new season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Dear White People: Volume 2.
The May schedule comes fresh on the heels of Netflix announcing its intention to raise another $1.5 billion in debt financing to fund its original content push.
And so the binge-viewing continues…
If you’re looking for some new movies and series to watch, look no further than the schedule below:
May 1
May 4
- A Little Help with Carol Burnett
- Anon
- Busted: Season 1
- Dear White People: Volume 2
- End Game
- Forgive Us Our Debts
- Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2
- Manhunt
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey
- The Rain: Season 1
May 6
May 8
- Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives
May 11
- Bill Nye Saves The World: Season 3
- Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 5
- The Kissing Booth
- The Who Was? Show: Season 1
May 13
May 18
- Cargo
- Catching Feelings
- Inspector Gadget: Season 4
May 22
May 23
- Explained
May 24
May 25
- Ibiza
- Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
- The Toys That Made Us: Season 2
- Trollhunters: Part 3
May 26
- Sara’s Notebook
May 27
May 30
May 31
