Adtech company BuySellAds acquires Digg

It looks like Digg has found a new home: digital advertising company BuySellAds.

While neither company has put out an official announcement, BuySellAds CEO Todd Garland confirmed the acquisition to Fast Company, and a company spokesperson told me, “It’s true.”

Fast Company also reports that Digg’s technology team was not part of the deal.

Garland seems very aware that Digg readers may be skeptical about a company called BuySellAds, but he said, “Don’t pay attention to the name, people.” He also said, “Our plan with Digg is to not screw it up.”

The news aggregator was founded in 2004, then acquired by startup studio Betaworks in 2012. It took on additional funding from Gannett a couple of years ago.

Now it seems that last month’s shut down of Digg Reader was a sign that there were changes in the works.