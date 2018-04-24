Media monitor Meltwater acquires social analytics player Sysomos

Meltwater, best known for coming from the media-monitoring space, has been on a tear recently, acquiring startups in the social media monitoring space and increasingly in AI. It’s now acquired Sysomos, considered one of the leaders in social analytics and engagement, and a competitor to Brandwatch, which is also well known in this area. The terms of the deal were undisclosed but Sysomos was known to have raised at least a Seed round.

Sysomos is best known for enables organizations to analyze social media, news and other ‘human-generated’ content in one platform.

“By joining the Meltwater team, our clients benefit from the leadership and global scale of one

of the world’s first SaaS companies,” said Peter Heffring in statement, the former Sysomos CEO who will run Meltwater’s Social Analytics division. “In order to enhance the search and analytics experience in the Sysomos Platform, we will leverage the AI models and information extracted from the unstructured web by Meltwater. This will give our clients the context needed to collect more meaningful insights across their earned and owned social channels.”

“All the social analytics companies look at social data in isolation, limiting the insights for brands and businesses,” said Jorn Lyseggen, founder and CEO of Meltwater. “With our acquisition of Sysomos, we can bring together news and social media under one company, giving social data context while adding social engagement to our news and media monitoring offering.”

He said Sysomos would continue to run as a standalone firm. Other Meltwater acquisitons have tended to be incorporated into the main company. Sysomos will become part of the Social Analytics division.