Bag Week is coming and we need your recommendations

Every year your faithful friends at TechCrunch spend an entire week looking at bags. Why? Because bags – often ignored but full of our important electronics – are the outward representations of our techie styles and we put far too little thought into where we keep our most prized possessions.

To that end we need your help. Do you have a favorite bag we should check out? Do you make a bag we should check out? Is there a bag we should avoid? We’ve created this form to gather bag and bag-related information. If you’re a manufacturer just add a link to your wares and we’ll be in touch. If you are a civilian and simply love a bag (or hate it) add as much info as you’d like and include a rating. We’ll pick a few brand new backs and some old standbys you recommend.

Considering we spend months carrying around our laptop and gear bags they deserve a closer look. That’s what Bag Week is about and we hope you can help us out with some recommendations. Our back and shoulders will thank you.