Mobile guru Amol Sarva talks about the future of work

Amol Sarva has done some amazing stuff. The founder of Virgin Mobile, Sarva went on to create the Peek email device created back when cheap, ubiquitous mobile devices were nowhere to be found. Now he runs Knotel, a unique workspace aimed at up and coming startups.

In this episode of Technotopia I asked Sarva about his thoughts on work, interaction, and the future of offices. In his vision we are all working together remotely using tools that could allow us to all directly interact simply by using our brains. It’s an odd – and cool – idea and he’s a fun interview subject.

Technotopia is a podcast by John Biggs about a better future.