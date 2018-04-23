CBS All Access arrives in Canada to kick off international expansion efforts

CBS’ over-the-top streaming service, CBS All Access, is now available for the first time outside the U.S. The network today announced the service has arrived in Canada, ahead of a planned international expansion which will see the streaming service coming to more markets outside the U.S. in the future.

There are some differences between the U.S. version of the service, and the one now live in Canada.

While in the U.S., subscribers can choose from either an ad-supported or a commercial-free tier at $5.99 per month or $9.99 per month, respectively, Canadian viewers will only have a commercial-free option available at $5.99 CAD per month.

The subscription offers access to over 7,500 on-demand episodes, including full current seasons of CBS shows, entire past seasons of current shows, and full seasons of some classic shows.

Current season shows like NCIS, Survivor, Elementary, and Madam Secretary will be available, as will original series like The Good Fight and No Activity. However, the Canadian service will only offer the first season of The Good Fight, and most notably will lack Star Trek: Discovery – as CBS sold the international streaming rights elsewhere. Bell Media, for example, has Discovery, which set an audience record for its premiere in September.

Over 30 classic shows like Charmed, The Good Wife, Hawaii Five-O, and CSI will be offered, too, as well CBS daytime and late night shows such as The Talk, Rachael Ray, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

CBS’ 24/7 streaming news service, CBSN, is also bundled with the Canadian subscription, as it has been in the U.S. since August 2017.

The streaming service at launch works across several platforms, including the web via cbsallaccess.ca, plus iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices, Apple TV and Chromecast. Other connected devices will be supported in the coming months, the company says.

CBS All Access has been live in the U.S. since October 2014, and has been steadily growing its subscriber base since.

As of the first quarter of 2018, the service combined with Showtime’s over-the-top offering have reached a total of over 5 million subscribers – ahead of the company’s estimated goal of reaching 8 million subscribers for both services by 2020.

CBS has not detailed what other markets will gain the service next, only that further expansions are planned.

“The launch of CBS All Access in Canada is a significant milestone for the service,” said Marc DeBevoise, President and Chief Operating Officer, CBS Interactive, in a statement. “We’ve experienced incredible growth domestically and see a great opportunity to bring the service and CBS’ renowned programming directly to international audiences across a range of platforms and devices. We look forward to continuing to expand CBS All Access across additional platforms, with even more content, and bringing the service to other markets around the world.”