Original Content podcast: Netflix successfully reinvents ‘Lost in Space’

Lost in Space started out as a ’60s TV series, got rebooted in the 1990s as a feature film and has now been brought up-to-date by Netflix .

On the latest episode of the Original Content podcast, we review the first season of the new show, which finds the Robinson family once again sent into space, facing constant peril on an alien planet while also getting help from a robot that’s fond of shouting, “Danger, Will Robinson!”

Many of the classic elements have been updated in some way — perhaps the most effective change was casting Parker Posey as the villainous Dr. Smith. The new Lost in Space seems more serious and character-driven than its predecessors, but at the same time, it remains aimed at a family audience.

We also discuss our thoughts on the film version of Ready Player One, AT&T’s plans for a $15-per-month streaming service, ESPN’s new move into streaming and Amazon’s in-development series based on The Peripheral by William Gibson. (At one point in the episode, Jordan says Battlestar Galactica isn’t available on Prime Video, but for the record: It is.)

