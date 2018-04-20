Equity podcast: Coinbase buys a startup, Discord’s a unicorn and Netflix soars

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

This week TechCrunch’s Katie Roof and Crunchbase News’s Alex Wilhelm sat down with Science Inc’s Michael Jones to dig through the latest in the world of technology and money. And goddamn was there some stuff to get through.

On our even-more-stuffed-than-usual agenda this week we first dug into the Coinbase-Earn.com deal, and how it came to be. This raised the question of dividends (which somehow Alphabet still doesn’t have to pay, bringing a new high watermark to the concept of corporate adolescence) and venture firms bringing together two of their own deals under one roof.

Scooting along we turned to Netflix’s staggering earnings run, including its share price rally that has been nigh-parabolic. That took us into MoviePass, whose parent company you have not heard of, and seems to be in potentially serious financial trouble.

After that we jumped into Discord, a popular gaming chat service that is raising another $50 million at a $1.65 billion post-money valuation. That’s a hell of a lot of new money, and a hell of a lot of new market cap. (At this point we also started talking about League of Legends. I am sorry.)

Finally, back on theme, we poured over the DocuSign IPO pricing range that it just dropped, and the Pluralsight S-1, which brought up many fun questions.

All that and we had a few laughs. Hit play, and we’ll chat you all next week!