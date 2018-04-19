Laura Tyson will be speaking at TC Sessions: Robotics May 11 at UC Berkeley

We’re less than a month out from TC Sessions: Robotics, and we’ve still got some key names to share with you for the big event. We’ve already announced some of the top names in robotics, including Playground’s Andy Rubin, Boston Dynamics’ Marc Raibert, Ayanna Howard of Zyrobotics, Chris Urmson of Google and U.C. Berkeley professor and SuitX founder, Homayoon Kazerooni.

Today we’re excited to add Laura Tyson to the list. Tyson is the Faculty Director, Institute for Business & Social Impact at Berkeley’s Haas Business and Public Policy Group. She has previously served as the Director of the National Economic Council and the Chair of the US President’s Council of Economic Advisers, under President Bill Clinton.

Tyson will be joining us to discuss the impact of AI and automation on economics and the human workforce, along with Fetch Robotics CEO, Melonee Wise and more, in a panel moderated by Ars Technica Editor-At-Large and author of Autonomous, Annalee Newitz.

In addition to all of our great human speakers, we’ve also got some really exciting robotic demos. U.C. Berkeley’s Ken Goldberg will be bringing along Dex-Net. The system utilizes an off-the-shelf industrial robotic gripper designed by ABB. Trained using a deep neural network and 6.7 million data points, the system is able to perform extremely dextrous pick and place functions — a major hurdle in the world of industrial robotics.

Dex-Net will be joined by the some of the industry’s most cutting-edge robots, including Boston Dynamics’ SpotMini and Agility Robotics’ bipedal Cassie.

