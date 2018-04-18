Only two weeks left to score the best pricing for Disrupt SF passes

Entrepreneurs know the stress that comes from bootstrapping a tech startup on a shoestring budget — and a frayed one at that. That’s why we’re reminding you that you can still save big bucks on passes to San Francisco Disrupt 2018, which runs from September 5-7. The Super Early Bird price offers up to $1,800 in savings, but it all disappears on May 3 — just two short weeks from now. Go get your passes right here.

Entrepreneurs also know good ROI when they see it. Disrupt attracts some of the greatest minds, movers, shakers and makers on the frontier of technology. Whether you’re looking to secure funding, find collaborators, meet a new co-founder or invest in a startup, the networking opportunities alone make Disrupt a must-attend event.

TechCrunch Disrupt is known for debuting tech innovations that change the way we live, work and play. And, in case you haven’t heard, Disrupt SF 2018 will be our biggest most ambitious event ever. What does that mean?

Let’s start with the new venue — Moscone Center West — with three times more floor space. And we’ll need it to accommodate the more than 10,000 people attending three full days packed with the best tech programming around. We’re talking four different stages — including the Main Stage showcasing emerging tech — interactive workshops, Q&A Sessions, 12 different category tracks and more than 1,200 startups and exhibitors.

You’ll find those 1,200 pre-series A startups exhibiting in Startup Alley, the very soul of TechCrunch Disrupt. Companies in just about every vertical you can think of will showcase their best tech, talent, products, platforms and services.

Did we mention our incredible speakers? We’ll have more announcements to come, but we’re off to an exciting start because GirlBoss Media CEO Sophia Amoruso, Carbon CEO Dr. Joseph DeSimone and Adidas CMO Eric Liedtke will be gracing the Disrupt SF stage.

Disrupt wouldn’t be Disrupt without the Startup Battlefield, the best pitch-competition platform for launching your startup to the world. Again, this year we’re going bigger and better. The grand-prize champion scores a very cool $100,000 (folks, that’s not a typo). Think your startup has what it takes to win the Disrupt Cup? You have nothing to lose and 100,000 things to gain. Apply today at our new TechCrunch Application Hub.

And for the first time ever, we’re taking the Hackathon global. Yup, now thousands of devs, hackers, coders and programmers from around the world will compete in our Virtual Hackathon. Sign up here to receive updates on how you can participate.

Disrupt San Francisco 2018 takes place on September 5-7, 2018. It’s bigger, better and value-packed. Don’t miss your chance to get in at the lowest price. Buy your passes now before May 3 and save.