Google Maps to drivers: Turn right at the Burger King

Picture this. You’re driving down the street and Google Maps tells you to turn right at the Burger King, instead of telling you to turn right on [insert street name you’ve never heard of]. Well, Google is starting to do this.
I noticed this while I was in a Lyft in Washington, D.C., but I failed to remember it until TC’s sister publication, Engadget, reported it the other day. Anyway, the idea is that Google Maps is highlighting some landmarks and other points of interest (fast food restaurants) to help with guidance.
Other people have noticed, too.
Highlighting landmarks seems to be one method of Google’s experimentation with improving navigation and guidance for people.