Thanks to today’s outage, the goobers at the IRS are giving people another day to file their taxes

All of the procrastinating Pollys and Peters who waited til the last minute to file their taxes can breathe a sigh of relief. Thanks to today’s outage of direct payment systems at the Internal Revenue Service, folks are getting another day to get those taxes in.

The IRS is now saying that people can submit taxes through the end of the day on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

“This is the busiest tax day of the year, and the IRS apologizes for the inconvenience this system issue caused for taxpayers,” said Acting IRS Commissioner David Kautter. “The IRS appreciates everyone’s patience during this period. The extra time will help taxpayers affected by this situation.”

Here’s the IRS statement:

The Internal Revenue Service announced today that it is providing taxpayers an additional day to file and pay their taxes following system issues that surfaced early on the April 17 tax deadline. Individuals and businesses with a filing or payment due date of April 17 will now have until midnight on Wednesday, April 18. Taxpayers do not need to do anything to receive this extra time. The IRS encountered system issues Tuesday morning. Throughout the system outage, taxpayers were still able to file their tax returns electronically through their software providers and Free File. Taxpayers using paper to file and pay their taxes at the deadline were not affected by the system issue. “This is the busiest tax day of the year, and the IRS apologizes for the inconvenience this system issue caused for taxpayers,” said Acting IRS Commissioner David Kautter. “The IRS appreciates everyone’s patience during this period. The extra time will help taxpayers affected by this situation.” The IRS advised taxpayers to continue to file their taxes as normal Tuesday evening – whether electronically or on paper. Automatic six-month extensions are available to taxpayers who need additional time to file can visit https://www.irs.gov/forms-pubs/extension-of-time-to-file-your-tax-return.

While death and taxes may be life’s only certainties, the deadlines (at last for taxes) have become less certain thanks to buggy software.

As we reported earlier, the IRS doesn’t think anything nefarious was behind today’s outage of the site that specifically handles pay transfers from checking or savings accounts.