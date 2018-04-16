Osama Hashmi on “Exponential Social Impact challenges”

This week on Technotopia I talked to Osama Hashmi, founder of Mocha 7 and a deep thinker on the topics of AI, blockchain, and the future. Hashmi was a bit of a downer in my optimistic view of the future but he had plenty to say, especially on the topic of human growth and improvement.

“There are many Exponential Social Impact challenges ahead and a positive future that can come from that,” he said. “We can put together an innovation ecosystem to solve this in a very positive way – but we have to start thinking about this.”

Take a listen and see what this positive – if wary – founder has to say about our collective futures. You can also read his book, Innovation Thinking.

