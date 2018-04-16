Bird, Lime and Spin receive cease-and-desist letters from SF City Attorney

San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bird, Lime and Spin for operating their shared electric scooter programs in San Francisco.

“Despite previous warnings, your company LimeBike (“Lime”) has continued to operate an unpermitted motorized scooter rental program in the City and County of San Francisco (the “City”), creating a public nuisance on the City’s streets and sidewalks and endangering public health and safety,” City Attorney Herrera wrote specifically to Lime. “Lime must immediately cease and desist from unlawful conduct, as we provide further below.”

City Attorney Herrera wrote nearly identical letters to Spin and Bird. The letters say the companies have ignored warnings and operate in a way that is “creating a public nuisance on The City’s streets and sidewalks and endangering public health and safety.” Other complaints entail concerns of fall hazards and excessive use of public sidewalk space.

The letters also provide suggestions around ways to ensure people properly park the scooters. Each company has until April 30 to report back regarding how they’re going to address the complaints.

“We have just received it and we are reviewing it,” Bird spokesperson Rachel Katz told TechCrunch. “We’ll be in touch when we have more comments.”

In the meantime, the Department of Public Works will continue to impound scooters that unlawfully block sidewalks.

Meanwhile, the SF Board of Supervisors’ Land Use and Transportation Committee is hearing proposed legislation and comments from the public pertaining to electric scooters as we speak.

I’ve reached out to Lime and Spin. I’ll update this as I learn more.