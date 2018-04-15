Lyft’s Raj Kapoor joins the TechCrunch Tel Aviv conference on mobility, June 7

The TechCrunch Tel Aviv conference on mobility is in June and we’re excited to announce that Raj Kapoor, the Chief Strategy Officer for Lyft, will be joining as a speaker.

TechCrunch Tel Aviv will focus on mobility and all that it implies, such as autonomous vehicles, drones, you name it.

As well as being the Chief Strategy Officer, he is also the Head of Business for Lyft’s self-driving division. And he also serves as a board advisor for ClassPass, and a Venture Advisor at Mayfield Fund.

Prior to Lyft, Kapoor was a co-founder and CEO of both Snapfish (acquired by HP in 2005) and Fitmob (acquired by ClassPass in 2015), as well as a managing director at Mayfield Fund. Raj holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering and Robotics from Carnegie Mellon University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

The event will be on June 7, 2018, at the Tel Aviv Convention Center. Israel is one of the world's fastest growing and most impressive startup ecosystems, and we simply can't resist coming back.