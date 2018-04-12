Tastemade executive team is getting a Goop makeover with new COO pick

Tastemade is getting a Goop makeover with the announcement that the former president of Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle empire, Geraldine Martin-Coppola, is coming on board as Tastemade’s new chief operating officer.

Martin brings a wealth of experience in lifestyle branding to Tastemade’s online video and pictorial food, travel, and home design channel.

At Tastemade, Martin-Coppola will oversee brand marketing, product, commerce, and technology.

Martin-Coppola previously served as the president of Goop and had worked throughout the Los Angeles fashion and lifestyle tech ecosystem at other big name companies like Fabletics (Kate Hudson’s athleisure brand) as the general manager and at ShoeDazzle.com as chief operating officer.

Martin-Coppola got her executive start at Yahoo! (now part of my corporate overlord, Oath, which is owned by Verizon).

Tastemade, which raised over $80 million in financing from investors including Goldman Sachs, Raine Ventures, Scripps Networks, Liberty Media and Redpoint Ventures during the most recent irrationally exuberant venture bubble earlier this decade operates six studios across four continents and counts hundreds of millions of viewers, according to Martin-Coppola.

The company is also continuing to expand into e-commerce with an online marketplace. Martin-Coppola joins an executive team that includes Nick Bellomo in the chief financial officer role (and the former CFO of platforms at Aol — the other half of my corporate overlord, Oath, which is owned by Verizon) and chief executive Larry Fitzgibbon, a former executive at the design and lifestyle online network — Leaf Group.