Foundation is a touching documentary series on tech entrepreneurs Follow four startups through all the ups and downs

A year and a half ago, Station F and Le Studio Next teamed up for a documentary series about building a startup — and the result is called Foundation. It’s a personal and honest documentary series and I had a lot of fun watching it.

You might be familiar with Shark Tank, HBO’s Silicon Valley, Apple’s Planet of Apps (ahem) and countless of other TV content that covers startups.

Foundation is nothing like that.

A video team followed five entrepreneurs working for four startups through their work issues, their personal life and their emotional reactions. You’ll feel like you know them after watching the series.

All those entrepreneurs have one thing in common — they’re currently based in the ginormous startup campus Station F in Paris. But other than that, you’ll discover four very different startups — Meet My Mamma, Recast.AI, Torq Labs and Les Sherpas.

So without further ado, here’s Foundation:

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

Episode 6

Episode 7

Episode 8