What happened to the Windows 10 Spring Creators Update?

Are you still waiting for the Windows 10 Spring Creators Update, which many expected to be released yesterday? You may be in for a long wait. According to the latest report from Windows Central’s Zac Bowden, Microsoft found a major bug in the latest release of its operating system that could push the release back by ‘a couple of weeks.’

Since Microsoft never officially announced April 10 as the release date for the Spring Creators Update, the company isn’t under a lot of pressure to ship this update as soon as possible. It’s probably a fair assumption that we’re dealing with either a big usability issue or a major security bug. As far as I’m aware, there weren’t any major usability issues in the pre-release versions, so my bet is on a security issue.

The company itself has remained unusually quiet about this whole affair. In the end, though, it’s probably better for Microsoft to wait and continue to roll out updates to its various Windows Insider pre-release channels to fix the issues that is holding this release back.

Got some more info on this: Microsoft was going to rollout on April 10, but found a blocking bug over the weekend that was bad enough to hold the release. Not sure if bug was fixed in 17133.73 or if it'll come in another patch. RS4 will likely begin rollout in a couple weeks now. https://t.co/qxcbHCdPUo — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) April 10, 2018

From what I have seen from running the Insider builds, the Spring Creators Update was shaping up to be one of the more exciting releases, especially because it marks the launch of the long-awaited cross-platform timeline feature.

So while it’s shaping up to be an interesting release, it’s also a bit of an odd one. It’s the first release after Microsoft’s Windows chief Terry Myerson announced that he is leaving Microsoft, after all. And while we’re all calling it the “Spring Creators Update,” Microsoft itself has yet to announce the name. Chances are, we’ll learn more in the coming weeks. Hopefully before Microsoft’s Build developer conference in May — or at least the end of spring.

If you know more about what happened here, email me at frederic@techcrunch.com or DM me on Twitter for my Signal number. DMs are open.