How to watch Zuckerberg’s congressional testimony online

Mark Zuckerberg today begins his second day of testimony.

The Facebook CEO spent more than five hours yesterday answering the questions of U.S. Senators, and will now testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

As was the case with the Senate, we expect to hear plenty about the Cambridge Analytica scandal and Russian election meddling. Zuckerberg’s prepared statement was released to the public on Monday, which you can read here.

The congressional hearing begins at 10am ET.

