Apply to TechCrunch’s startup programs for Disrupt and Startup Battlefield with a single application

At TechCrunch’s flagship Disrupt events, there are three ways for startups to get in the limelight. One is to win a spot in the prestigious Startup Battlefield competition. Another is to be selected as one of the editor-selected TC Top Picks to exhibit in one of the featured tracks in Startup Alley. Both of those opportunities are 100 percent free. The last is to apply for a highly affordable single-day exhibitor pass for Startup Alley itself. Easy, right? You might think so, but the truth is until now, the application process was fragmented and founders had to make parallel applications for different programs. But no more!

Today, we launched our single, reusable application for all of TechCrunch’s startup programs. Founders can now fill out a single application here and apply to all of our startup programs at any given Disrupt, as well as re-purpose an application for new events as they are announced.

We know founders are busy juggling product development, recruiting, fundraising, and so much more. The new application saves and makes it far easier to track opportunities for participating at Disrupt or at any of our other Startup Battlefield events, which is always a great stage for investor and media exposure. Now, as we announce new Disrupts and standalone Startup Battlefields, founders can simply log back into their application and re-submit an existing application on file. If the startup had a pivot or a raise, it’s easy to update the application and re-submit for future events.

The heart of TechCrunch’s mission is to help startups, which is why we offer founders three ways to benefit from the immense in-person and media exposure at TechCrunch events. The application can be used for Startup Battlefield, our renowned startup pitch competition; TC Top Picks, editorially highlighted free exhibition space at our Disrupt conferences; and Startup Alley, exhibition space for a fee at our Disrupt conferences. You can learn more about each program’s requirements and benefits here.

Visit our Startup programs application page to fill out TechCrunch’s new, reusable application, and to apply for any or all of those three opportunities. As of today, you can use this application to apply to Startup Battlefield, TC Top Picks and Startup Alley at our flagship Disrupt conference in San Francisco on September 5-7th 2018. Stay tuned — we will be announcing more opportunities soon.