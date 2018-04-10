Where to watch Zuckerberg’s Senate testimony live

Today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will begin two of the most publicly scrutinized days of his career.

This afternoon, members of the Senate will hear from Zuckerberg on data use, protection and privacy in the midst of the Cambridge Analytica scandal and Russian election meddling. While Zuckerberg’s prepared statement has already been released to the public, there are plenty of lingering questions to be answered.

We’ll be watching diligently and bringing you all the breaking news and analysis from the hearing. But if you want to watch along yourself, here’s what you need to know:

The hearing begins at 2:15 pm ET.

It’s a joint hearing held by the Senate Judiciary Committee and Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

The hearing will be live streamed right here.