Sen. Kennedy to Mark Zuckerberg: ‘Your user agreement sucks’

As Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook testimony stretches on, a rough exchange with Senator John Neely Kennedy of Louisiana produced some of the day’s more memorable sound bites.

“Mr. Zuckerberg, I come in peace. I don’t want to vote to have to regulate Facebook, but by God I will,” Sen. Kennedy began his short exchange. “In fact, a lot of that depends on you. I’m a little disappointed in this hearing today, I just don’t feel like we’re connecting.”

From there Kennedy railed against Zuckerberg for how Facebook communicated its user data policies with users of the product.

“Your user agreement sucks,” the Republican senator went on. “The purpose of that user agreement is to cover Facebook’s rear end, it’s not to inform your users about their rights. Now you know that, and I know that. I’m going to suggest to you that you go back home and rewrite it.”

From here on, the exchange with an understandably tired Zuckerberg was a little rough. Kennedy’s knowledge of the Facebook product seemed to be a bit limited and Zuckerberg’s inability to respond with something not beginning with “Senator, we already…” didn’t help.

The testimony continues…