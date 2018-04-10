A literal Russian troll is lurking at the Zuckerberg hearing

Today at Mark Zuckerberg’s first of two hearings with Congress, the meme maker formerly known as the Monopoly Man made a surprise cameo in troll form to troll the Facebook founder.

The Monopoly Man, a.k.a. Amanda Werner, made their first splash as a mascot of corporate greed during a Senate hearing with Equifax’s CEO Richard Smith. Werner, dressed as Monopoly’s Rich Uncle Pennybags, sat just behind Smith for the entirety of his testimony, fiddling with a monocle and mopping their brow with oversize one hundred dollar bills.

Hello, Twitter. pic.twitter.com/mDxhZWZXPx — The Russian Troll (Formerly Known as Monopoly Man) (@wamandajd) April 10, 2018

“Since Zuckerberg allowed millions of Russian trolls to undermine our democracy, I assume he won’t mind if one Russian troll undermines his credibility,” Werner said in a statement on the stunt.

The Monopoly Man is still at it, almost two hours into the Equifax hearing pic.twitter.com/rRBdBxW7qv — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) October 4, 2017

The gags are over the top, but they’re meant to draw attention to meaningful consumer causes. Werner’s Equifax appearance, an undertaking by an organization called Public Citizen, was focused on highlighting consumer-hostile forced arbitration clauses.

“Corporate giants like Facebook and Equifax must face serious penalties when they expose our private information,” Werner said. “Without meaningful legislation these hearings are more spectacle than substance — so I will continue to steal the spotlight until Senators stop grandstanding and start lawmaking.”