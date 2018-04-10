Join me at the amazing Blue Lacuna space in Chicago

Some folks I met in Chicago are holding an amazing event at a great place on South Canalport Avenue. This former macaroni factory now builds startups and I’ll be helping judge their pitch-off alongside some Chicago luminaries.

You can RSVP here and sign up for a spot to pitch here. We’ll choose eight startups to pitch there are some great prizes available.

Blue Lacuna is at 2150 South Canalport Avenue in Chicago and the event is on April 19 at 6pm. Grab your tickets early for this cool meet and greet.