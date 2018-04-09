James Murray from the Impractical Jokers talks about the future of VR

James Murray is a funny man. A producer, actor, and writer, Murray is best known as Murr on the show Impractical Jokers. I spoke to him for a Technotopia interview about the future of TV, VR, and media and he has a lot to say.

His dream? To offer immersive experiences to his audiences using VR, a dream that he thinks is still far off. Until the VR experience is out-of-the-box easy, he said, there isn’t much hope for the medium. He’s a funny guy and this is one of my favorite interviews.

