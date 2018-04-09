Facebook will tell you today if Cambridge Analytica had access to your data

Last week, Facebook revealed that 87 million or so users potentially had their data improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica — and you’ve no doubt been wondering if yours is among them. Today the site will share that information with users.

The disclosure arrives by way of a new “protecting your information” link set to appear at the top users’ feeds. The landing page lets users manage the third-party apps using the site to log-in and lets them know whether that information has been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica

“We have banned the website ‘This Is Your Digital Life,’ which one of your friends used Facebook to log into,” the note is set to read. “We did this because the website may have misused some of your Facebook information by sharing it with a company called Cambridge Analytica.”

The news was announced last week, as part of a larger data privacy push for the site, which has scrambled to rehabilitate its image in the wake of political upheaval tied to information sharing. The slate of announcements also included new restrictions to Events, Groups and Pages APIs, along with Facebook log in, among others.

Earlier today, the site announced that it is working with nonprofits to improve the study of the ways in which its data is being used to impact elections.