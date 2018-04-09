Comma.ai raises $5 million

Transportation startup Comma.ai has raised $5 million, according to a new SEC filing.

George Hotz, the founder of Comma.ai, started the company in an attempt to take on Tesla. Initially, Hotz was working on a self-driving car kit called Comma One. The Comma One was an add-on that would’ve enabled certain cars to have Tesla Autopilot-like driving assistance capabilities.

But Hotz cancelled that project following a warning letter from the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration pertaining regulatory compliance. Comma One is now only available as an open-source project.

Last July, Hotz launched an $88 universal car interface called Panda. Panda plugs into your car’s OBD port to collect and record your driving data. At the time, Holtz described it to TC’s Sarah Buhr as a Fitbit for your car.