Edovo raises $9 million to provide incarcerated people with tablet-based education

Edovo, a tablet-based education startup for incarcerated people, has raised $9 million from Impact Engine, Lumina Foundation, Kapor Capital and others.

Edovo works with facilities to bring in secure wireless networks and tablets that access Edovo’s educational platform. The incentive-based learning program covers a variety of areas, including literacy, college course work, cognitive behavioral therapy and vocational training.

Upon completion of certain lessons, incarcerated individuals can receive certificates and entertainment options. They can also use Edovo to stay in touch with their loved ones. Right now, Edovo is operating in 20 states in over 50 facilities. To date, over 50,000 people have accessed Edovo’s educational content.

“This investment powerfully reflects the impact of investor commitment in order to drive real

change in challenging areas,” Edovo CEO Brian Hill said in a statement. “We’re excited to put these funds to work in order to not only build our team, but also expand our software capabilities and find

new ways to serve the diverse body of those affected by incarceration.”

On average, those who participate in correctional education programs had 43 percent lower chances of returning to prison than those who did not participate in education programs, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The plan with the funding is to further scale the program and better serve incarcerated individuals. This funding comes a couple of months after Twilio invested $250,000 in the startup.