1Password replaces Teams Pro with new business plan

Popular password manager 1Password has a new subscription product aimed at business users with larger teams. The new offering, 1Password Business, replaces the Teams Pro plan — with what’s billed as additional features and “flexibility”. (Although existing Teams Pro users can choose to say on it for now, or opt to switch to Teams or Business if they wish.)

1Password Business is priced at $7.99 per user, per month, which includes a free 1Password Families membership for each user — to extend workplace security hygiene to employees’ home computing environments too.

“1Password Business provides the features you need as a larger team. It gives you the tools to protect your employees, secure your most important data, and stay compliant. Your administrators will love it for the control it gives them, and your employees will love how easy it is to use,” writes AgileBits in an introductory blog for the product.

The company introduced subscription pricing back in 2016, evolving its model from the earlier single license price. It now offers a range of subscription options for personal & family use, and for teams & business users. And with 1Password Business it’s linking those two product buckets.

While the remaining $3.99 Teams product is geared towards smaller businesses or group users, the new Business plan offers enhanced customer support; more per person document storage; and a larger number of guest accounts.

On top of that it includes the aforementioned free family plans for all users, plus “fine-grained access control” for each vault where passwords are stored, including being able to limit where access is granted; activity logs for tracking changes; automated provisioning (including Active Directory and Okta integration); support for business-wide multi-factor authentication (via Duo); custom groups to organize teams; and custom roles to design and delegate responsibility.

AgileBits’ first Teams product for 1Password launched in 2015. It says more than 30,000 businesses have signed up thus far.

It adds that it’s growing fast as a business, saying it’s looking to hire another 100 people this year.