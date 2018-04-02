Lyft Line may be prepping for launch in Toronto

Lyft seems to be gearing up to launch its carpooling service, Line, in its first international city. This comes after Lyft launched its standard, Plus, Premier, Lux and SUV services in Toronto back in December.

“With the response we’ve had since coming to Toronto, the growing network of riders and drivers makes it easier than ever to match passengers traveling in the same direction,” Lyft’s Kae Hondorp wrote in a blog post that has since been deleted. “Line is available when requests are in high demand based on traffic patterns, helping us bring new sustainable and affordable transportation options to the city.”

Lyft says Line will only be available when the requests in a popular area are high. I’ve reached out to Lyft and will update this story if I hear back.