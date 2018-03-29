Tesla reportedly wants Model 3 factory workers to prove the ‘haters’ wrong

Tesla has reportedly asked its Model 3 factory workers to prove the “haters” wrong by stepping up car production.

In a memo obtained by Bloomberg, Tesla engineering chief Doug Field told staff it would be an “incredible victory” to exceed the production of 300 Model 3 vehicles a day. Field’s memo, reportedly sent on March 23, expressed feeling insulted by people doubting Tesla’s ability to hit its production targets.

“Let’s make them regret ever betting against us,” Field wrote. “You will prove a bunch of haters wrong.”

Tesla has also decided to shut down Model S and Model X production on Friday, but it is not related to Model 3 production targets, according to the memo. That’s because Tesla is ahead of its production targets on those models. For the workers affected by the production pause on Friday for the S and X, they have the option to work on the Model 3.

Over the last couple of days, a number of analysts have expressed concern and doubt over Tesla’s ability to hit its Model 3 production targets this quarter.

Tesla declined to comment on this story.