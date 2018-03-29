Senior living services startup raises $4.5 million, partners with Lyft

Cubigo, a tech startup aimed at addressing the senior living market, recently closed a $4.5 million Series A round led by Urbain Vandeurzen with participation from Transvision.

Cubigo is also rolling out its services in five senior living communities in Florida, California and Ohio. Across those five communities, Cubigo’s platform will reach 100,000 residents.

To help fuel its mission to modernize the senior living industry, Cubigo has partnered with Lyft around transportation and has become an Apple mobility partner.

“Senior care is a $400 billion industry that remains untouched by technology we carry in our pockets every day,” Cubigo CEO Geert Houben said in a statement. “With our new apps built for iPad and iPhone, we see an opportunity to radically streamline processes at independent- and assisted-living residences, which is a huge relief for staff members. Most importantly, however, Cubigo is easy-to-use technology that gives seniors independence over their daily activities.”

Cubigo’s solution is geared toward senior living providers, residents and their family members. Through Cubigo, providers can manage activities, transportation, meals, engage with residents and more. For residents, they can access entertainment, order meals and manage their calendars. For family members, they can stay up to date with what’s going on with their loved ones.

As part of Cubigo’s work with Lyft, Cubigo will be able to integrate Lyft’s API into its platform, which will make it easier for seniors to schedule and receive transportation.

“By partnering with Cubigo to enable a seamless transportation experience for seniors, we’re getting one step closer to our mission of improving people’s lives with the world’s best transportation,” VP of Lyft Business Gyre Renwick said in a press release. “The ability to request rides independently can be life-changing, with the added benefit of freeing up time for senior living staff to address other priorities.”