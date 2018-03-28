Uber Freight lead, Lior Ron, has left the company

Lior Ron, Uber’s head of freight operations, has left the company, a source familiar with the situation told TechCrunch.
Ron is the co-founder of self-driving truck startup Otto, which sold to Uber in 2016. Otto was at the center of Uber’s recently-settled lawsuit with Alphabet’s Waymo over self-driving car technology. Waymo alleged Anthony Levandowski, an Otto co-founder, stole thousands of documents from Waymo before leaving to start Otto. That case has since been settled, with Uber agreeing to pay Waymo roughly $245 million in Uber stock.
Ron, however, was not involved with any of Uber’s self-driving efforts, the source said. Uber confirmed to TechCrunch Uber Freight is a separate product from its self-driving trucks, with entirely separate teams. Down the road, those teams may indeed work together more regularly.