Hulu releases a new trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2

We’re exactly 28 days away from the premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2. That may seem like a long time, but Hulu has mercifully released a new trailer.

The first season ended on the same note as Margaret Atwood’s novel by the same name, with Ofred in a van not knowing whether she was headed toward freedom or punishment for her rebellion. Season 2 marks the series departure from the book that it’s based on, moving into uncharted territory.

In the trailer, we see a number of familiar faces, including Ofred, Moira, Nick, Serena Joy, Commander Waterford, and Aunt Lydia, along with a few new faces. We also get a glimpse into the Colonies, which were spoken of quite a bit in the first Season but never shown.

The Handmaid’s Tale received critical acclaim last year, and even took home four Emmys last year for Outstanding Drama Series, Support Actress, Lead Actress, and Writing for a Drama Series.

Season 2 premiers on April 25 on Hulu.