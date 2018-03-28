Cruise’s CTO, a former Uber manager, is out

General Motors’ self-driving car unit, Cruise Automation, is parting ways with CTO A.G. Gangadhar, Bloomberg first reported. This comes after public complaints pertaining to his role in fostering an alleged unsafe work environment for women.

“After serious consideration, Cruise and AG have elected to part ways,” a Cruise spokesperson told TechCrunch in a statement. “We wish him the best in all future endeavors.”

Before Cruise, Gangadhar had most recently worked at Uber, where he led the company’s storage, machine learning and infrastructure groups. Gangadhar, who left Uber in July, was reportedly a director former Uber engineer Susan Fowler referenced in her blog post about mismanagement, sexual harassment and other issues at Uber. His departure, however, was reportedly unrelated to Fowler’s claims.