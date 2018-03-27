Zuckerberg refuses UK parliament summons over Fb data misuse

So much for ‘We are accountable‘; Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has declined a summons from a UK parliamentary committee that’s investigating how social media data is being used, and — as recent revelations suggest misused — for political ad targeting.

The DCMS committee wrote to Zuckerberg on March 20 — following newspaper reports based on interviews with a former employee of UK political consultancy, Cambridge Analytica, who revealed the company obtained Facebook data on 50 million users — calling for him to give oral evidence.

Facebook’s policy staff, Simon Milner, previously told the committee the consultancy did not have Facebook data. “They may have lots of data, but it will not be Facebook user data,” said Milner on February 8. “It may be data about people who are on Facebook that they have gathered themselves, but it is not data that we have provided.”

This is brilliant. Last month Facebook's Simon Milner told British MPs that Cambridge Analytica did not have Facebook data. Today he's on the rack for that & everything else in Singapore… https://t.co/4DT3rJJKW8 — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) March 26, 2018

In his letter to Zuckerberg, the chair of the committee Damian Collins accuses Facebook officials of having “consistently understated” the risk of user data being taken without users’ consent.

“It is now time that I hear from a senior Facebook executive with the sufficient authority to give an accurate account of this catastrophic failure of process,” Collins continues. “There is a strong public interest test regarding user protection.”

Regardless of rising pressure around what is now a major public scandal, Zuckerberg has declined the committee’s summons.

In a statement a Facebook spokesperson said it will be offering its CTO or chief product officer to answer questions.

“We have responded to Mr Collins and the DCMS and offered for two senior company representatives from our management team to meet with the Committee depending on timings most convenient for them. Mike Schroepfer is Chief Technology Officer and is responsible for Facebook’s technology including the company’s developer platform. Chris Cox is Facebook’s Chief Product Officer and leads development of Facebook’s core products and features including News Feed. Both Chris Cox and Mike Schroepfer report directly to Mark Zuckerberg and are among the longest serving senior representatives in Facebook’s 15 year history,” the spokesperson said.

Facebook declined to answer additional questions.

Collins made a statement before today’s evidence session of the DCMS committee, which is hearing from Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Chris Wylie — saying it would still like to hear from Zuckerberg, even if he isn’t able to provide evidence in person.

“We will seek to clarify with Facebook whether he is available to give evidence or not, because that wasn’t clear from our correspondence,” said Collins. “If he is available to give evidence, then we will be happy to do that either in person or by video link if that will be more convenient for him.”