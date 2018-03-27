Tesla fatal car crash prompts NTSB investigation

The United States National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation into a fatal car crash involving a Tesla Model X car. On March 23, a Tesla car crashed into a freeway divider, killing the driver, causing a fire and shutting down two lanes of Highway 101 near Mountain View, Calif. It’s not clear if Tesla’s automated control system, Autopilot, was active at the time of the crash, the NTSB said in a tweet
This investigation comes shortly after a fatal accident involving one of Uber’s self-driving cars in Tempe, Ariz. prompted the NTSB to send over a field team. According to the NTSB’s most recent update, the team was meeting with representatives from Uber, the NHTSA and Tempe Police Department. The department also said it was gathering and collecting information about the test vehicle’s technology, the pedestrian and the safety driver.
Last year, the NTSB looked into a 2016 accident involving Tesla’s Autopilot system in Florida. The NTSB partially faulted Tesla for the fatal crash, saying the system operated as intended but that the driver’s inattentiveness, due to over-reliance on the Autopilot system, resulted in the accident.
Tesla was not immediately available for comment.