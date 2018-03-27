Marshall unveils first set of noise cancelling headphones

Marshall makes some of the best sounding and yet affordable headphones on the market and the company today is announcing its first set with active noise cancellation. Called the Marshall Mid ANC, the $269 wireless headphones feature the classic Marshall look but sport Bluetooth aptX wireless tech.

Four microphones measure ambient noise and block out unwanted noise. Sound comes from 40mm drivers which should sound just fine. Battery life with the noise cancellation clocks in at 20 hours (same as Bose’s latest) and 30 hours without.

The market is full of similar noise cancellation headphones. This set of cans from Marshall is interesting, though. This company provides products that carefully walk the line between being hipster without going overboard. Their products feature a retro, yet modern look and now with this set offers the latest technology. I’m in.