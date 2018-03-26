Tesla’s new navigation system will roll out this weekend

Owning a Tesla comes with plenty of perks, but there is still one major pain point for most Tesla owners: navigation.

Even though these cars feel like they’re from the future, the navigation systems on board look like any old navigation system you might have seen in a car or on a smartphone, with some of the information in desperate need of an update.

But after promising a navigation update last year, Elon Musk seems to be prepping for its release. Early this morning the Tesla CEO tweeted:

New nav starts rolling out this weekend. Should be considered a mature beta at first, so won’t be perfect, but will improve rapidly. With the old system, we were stuck with legacy 3rd party black box code and stale data. No way to improve. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2018

Back in December, Musk said that the new system will be “light-years ahead of current system.”

Musk’s comments on the new nav system suggest that this will go beyond map updates and will instead rethink navigation from top to bottom within Tesla vehicles.

Tesla Maps, as the nav system is called, will roll out this upcoming weekend.