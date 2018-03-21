Twitter’s chief information security officer is reportedly quitting

Twitter Chief Information Security Officer Michael Coates is leaving the company, The Verge first reported. Word on the street is that Coates is leaving to start his own security company.

Twitter has been an amazing ride, but as I mentioned internally a few weeks back, my time is coming to an end. I’m confident to leave the program with an amazing security team. What’s next? I’m off to co-found a security startup – hope to share more about what we’re doing soon! — Michael Coates (@_mwc) March 21, 2018

Coates has reportedly been replaced on an interim basis by Joseph Camileri, a senior manager for information security and risk.

This comes following the impending and rumored departures of other high-level security officers at Google and Facebook.

Yesterday, Google Director of Information Security Engineering Michael Zelewski announced his upcoming departure on Twitter. With Facebook, there were reports that CSO Alex Stamos was leaving his role, but that seems to not be true. Instead, Stamos said his role is simply changing to focus more on election security and emerging security risks.

When reached for comment, Twitter directed me to Coates’ tweet.