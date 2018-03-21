Apple Watch gets new bands for spring

Apple has unveiled new Apple Watch bands for spring.

Bands include Woven Nylon bands direct from Apple, Nike bands, and Hermès bands. Long story short, there are a bunch of new colors and styles.

The Woven Nylon bands focus on stripes, alternating white with another color (Black Stripe, Blue Stripe, Gray Stripe and Pink Stripe). Meanwhile, the Sport band is coming out in Denim Blue, Lemonade, and Red Raspberry, while the Sport Loop comes in Flash Light, Hot Pink, Marine Green and Tahoe Blue. And then there’s Classic Buckle, which comes in Spring Yellow, Electric Blue, and Soft Pink.

Meanwhile, The Nike Sport Loop will now be sold separately, coming in Black/Pure Platinum, Bright Crimson/Black, Cargo Khaki, Midnight Fog, and Pearl Pink, while the Nike Sport will come in Barely Rose/Pearl Pink, Black/White and Cargo Khaki/Black.

Finally, Hermès will be revealing new Apple Watch bands with an accent color. The 38mm Double Tour will come in Indigo or Blanc with rouge H polished edge and contrasted loop, and the 42mm Single Tour Rallye will offer the same colors.

Apple sold more than 18 million Apple Watch units last year.