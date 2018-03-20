Only 48 hours left to apply for Startup Battlefield Europe

Sacrê merde sur un bardeau! You have only 48 hours left to apply for TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Europe. The Battlefield takes place at VivaTech at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on May 24th -25. The deadline — March 22, at 9 a.m. PST — is fast upon us, but you still have time. So, hop to it and apply today.

We’re not sure if it’s possible to be part of the startup world and not be familiar with Startup Battlefield and all the benefits you reap by participating. But hey, there could be true newbies in the house, so we’ll sketch out the details. Here’s how it works.

Out of all the applications TechCrunch receives, the editors select between 15 and 20 early-stage startups to compete. Each team receives expert pitch coaching from TechCrunch editors, and you’ll be thoroughly prepped and ready by the time you take the Startup Battlefield stage.

You’ll have six minutes to pitch and demo your product in front of both a large, live audience and a panel of notable judges — and to answer their questions. Five teams move on as finalists for a second round of pitching to a fresh set of equally qualified and esteemed judges.

One team will emerge victorious, claim the title of Startup Battlefield Europe winner and take home €25,000 in no-equity cash — and bragging rights, ‘natch. The winning team also receives an all-expense paid trip for two to San Francisco where they will compete in the Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch’s flagship event, Disrupt SF 2018 (assuming they still qualify at that time).

In addition to those valuable in-the-moment rewards, the resulting (and extensive) media exposure can truly launch your startup to the world. And to investors seeking to fund the next best-and-brightest tech startup. The entire event will be streamed live on TechCrunch.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, and it will be available later on-demand.

Every competing team, regardless of the overall outcome, joins the ranks of the Startup Battlefield alumni community. This community number nearly 750 companies, that have collectively raised more than $8 billion and created more than 100 exits. Notable names include Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, TripIt, Getaround and Cloudflare. That’s a valuable networking community right there.

If you’re detail-minded, read our Startup Battlefield Europe FAQ it has everything you need to know about applying and competing in Startup Battlefield.

One last reminder: TechCrunch does not take any equity, nor does it charge any fees to apply or to participate in Startup Battlefield. It’s no risk with a big reward potential.

TechCrunch Startup Battlefield Europe takes place at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on May 24th and 25th. You have 48 hours let to take your shot. Apply right here.