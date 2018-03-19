Original Content podcast: We take a drink with season two of ‘Jessica Jones’

Netflix recently released the second season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones, which finds the titular private detective dealing with unwanted fame and investigating the mysterious organization that gave her superpowers.

Despite successfully confronting her nemesis Kilgrave at the end of season one, Jessica (played by Krysten Ritter) remains as prickly as ever — and just as fond of whiskey. On the latest episode of the Original Content podcast, we catch up with her latest misadventures and wrestle with the show’s bigger themes.

We also catch up on some of the latest streaming and entertainment news, including Hulu’s successful bid for a series based on Little Fires Everywhere and Ava DuVernay signing on to direct a movie based on DC Comics’ New Gods. And we get the latest on co-host Jordan Crook’s belated marathon to catch up on the Star Wars movies. (Don’t tell anyone, but she liked the prequels.)

You can listen in the player below, subscribe using Apple Podcasts or find us in your podcast player of choice.