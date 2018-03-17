Amid the greatest NCAA basketball upset ever, a Twitter hero emerges

Happy Saturday, everyone! While many things in the world are very bad today, if you were on the Internet last night, you probably caught wind of a pretty cool historic moment in college basketball: UMBC — University of Maryland, Baltimore County — knocked off the overall number one seed in the annual NCAA men’s basketball championship tournament in an absolute landslide.

So, naturally, I absolutely had to find the tech angle here, and if you owned a smartphone, you probably saw a series of extremely excellent tweets from UMBC’s twitter account, which went absolutely ballistic last night. So, we wanted to recognize the other star of the show: UMBC’s twitter account. You probably would too if, as a 21-point underdog, beat what most consider the best team in the country. Most tweet compilations are not great, but this one is very great.

University of Virginia was absolutely crushed during the second half of the game after dominating the world of college basketball for the entire regular season and throughout the conference tournament on the way to the overall number one seed — a system in place where teams are placed in the tournament based on favorable matchups as a reward for their performance. The system is still ripe for upsets, and there have been a lot this year, but this one is arguably one of the biggest upsets of all time.

So, without further ado:

it's actually a chesapeake bay retriever, but we appreciate the love — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Ahh we remember this game at Maryland in December….hopefully you enjoyed our game from your couch dude! pic.twitter.com/qwRC9zSQuE — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

We're just a 16 seed, happy to be here, also we're up 35-24 on No.1 Virginia with Jairus going to the line to shoot 3 ft with 15:52 left — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

HEAVY BREATHING — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

We also beat UVA on twitter too btw — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

WATCH IT AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN* *we will not live tweet the replays, the guy running this has to sleep at some point https://t.co/DfHjirCd1K — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

We respect Wendy’s too much. Our staff goes there for nuggets and frostys once a week — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

I’m just a guy with a phone and a trusting boss — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

I’ll take a free dinner tbh, I’m hungry — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

We celebratin, he home sleepin — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Twitter never takes a break — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Alarming bucket of truth, that one. We’ll end with this one:

Happy March Madness, all! May fortune favor (the rest) of your brackets.