We want to hear about your robotics company

As you might have heard, last year’s TC Robotics event in Boston was such a hit we’ve decided to do it again — only on the West Coast, this time. On Friday, May 11, we’ll be holding TC Sessions: Robotics on the U.C. Berkeley campus. We’ve got a lot of big industry luminaries lined up that we can’t wait to tell you about, but in the meantime, we’d like to hear from you.

We’re going to have several opportunities for robotics companies to show off their goods in the lead up to and the event itself. We’re looking for the best and brightest in the robotics world — both startups and established companies alike. If you’ve got a technology you think will wow us, we want to hear from you.

Specifically, we’re looking for technology that will make for great videos and stage demos. We’re also searching for startups who are interested in participating in a pitch competition. Bonus points for new technologies we haven’t seen before — and for companies based in and around the Bay Area. Think you’ve got what it takes? Fill out the form below. We’ll reach out to those companies that meet the criteria.

More information on the upcoming TC Sessions: Robotics event can be found here.