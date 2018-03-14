Samsung partners with uBreakiFix for same-day repairs

Apple’s retail footprint gives the company all sorts of advantages when it comes to consumer outreach. As frustrating as the Genius Bar experience can be, quick repairs are pretty high on that list. Without the same kind of brick and mortar presence, Samsung’s looking to outside partners to offer up quick turnaround for users with battered devices.

In addition to offering up the service with certain Best Buy locations, the world’s biggest smartphone maker announced today that it’s struck a deal with uBreakiFix to bring the offering to 300+ of the repair chain’s locations.

The deal covers a number Samsung’s flagships, starting with the Note 5 and Galaxy S6, all the way up to the new S9 (which hits retail later this week). The Samsung Care locations can replace screens and batteries and fix ports and cameras — with most repairs getting turned around in less than two hours, according to the company. You can find the list of locations and book an appointment over at uBreakiFix.

The deal should cover most of the major cities in the U.S., and the companies plan to roll out the offering to 200 additional locations by the beginning of next year.